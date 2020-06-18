Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 532.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $235.50. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.90.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

