Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $9.14

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.14. Euronav shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 173,771 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Euronav by 5,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.