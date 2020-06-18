Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Cap Hits $332,992.57

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $332,992.57 and approximately $4,772.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.01867302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00173008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111251 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.