Eros International (LON:EROS) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Eros International (LON:EROS) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Eros International earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Eros International has a 12-month low of GBX 232 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 903 ($11.49).

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc (Eros) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. The Company operates in three segments: theatrical, television syndication and digital and ancillary sources. Eros operates in over 50 countries with worldwide offices in India, United Kingdom, United States, Dubai, Australia, Fiji, Singapore and Isle of Man.

