Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 807,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

