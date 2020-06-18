Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,613 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Equifax were worth $53,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equifax by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

EFX opened at $170.09 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

