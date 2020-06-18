EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $14.39

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $14.39. EQT shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 251,384 shares changing hands.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Get EQT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.