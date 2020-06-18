Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,950,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

ETR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.69. 68,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

