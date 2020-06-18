Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Receives C$6.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $885.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. Enerplus has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.59.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$228.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.0200883 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.87%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.