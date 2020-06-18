Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Receives Media Impact Score of -3.53

Media coverage about Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Endesa earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELEZF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

ELEZF stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

