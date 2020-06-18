Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Given News Impact Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Encore Wire earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

WIRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of WIRE opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

