Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Employers were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Employers by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $39,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $392,202.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $890,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

EIG opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

