Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Major Shareholder Purchases $320,181.05 in Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 32,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $320,181.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 200 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $2,018.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 17,637 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $174,429.93.

On Friday, May 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 23,569 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $225,083.95.

On Monday, June 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 66,838 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $648,996.98.

On Friday, May 22nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 12,300 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,866.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 39,800 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $384,070.00.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

