Eli Lilly And Co Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,159 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 7,310 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $159.97 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock valued at $164,074,432. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 455.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.