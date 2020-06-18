Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 15.8%

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 186,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 189,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

