Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of EDIT traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 609,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

