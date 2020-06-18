Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
Shares of EDIT traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 609,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $34.37.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
