Edge (DADI) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Edge token can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx and Ethfinex. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $105.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edge has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.73 or 0.05689536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00053451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032094 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012286 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.