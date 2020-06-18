Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,569 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.