Eaton Vance Management Takes $4.09 Million Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Five Below as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 77.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Five Below by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five Below by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,758,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

