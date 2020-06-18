Eaton Vance Management Sells 96,938 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,938 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Legg Mason worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $8,699,257.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,174,467 shares of company stock worth $108,319,205 over the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LM opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

