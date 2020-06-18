Eaton Vance Management Sells 92,641 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,641 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.