Eaton Vance Management Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $158.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.