Eaton Vance Management Sells 86,567 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,567 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.24% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to $0.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

CCO opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.