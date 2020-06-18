Eaton Vance Management Sells 855 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,148,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194,487 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCLT stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.