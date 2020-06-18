Eaton Vance Management Sells 59 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.42.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $260.52 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $302.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $238.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

