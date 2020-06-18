Eaton Vance Management Sells 426 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,917 shares of company stock worth $21,405,644. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

