Eaton Vance Management Sells 29,721 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,090,000 after acquiring an additional 335,408 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

