Eaton Vance Management Sells 17,971 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,971 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,246,474.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $33,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,602 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,264. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

