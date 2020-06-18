Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,744 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $82.99 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

