Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,028,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB opened at $110.88 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average of $109.40.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.