Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 595,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,147,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $175,888,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.83 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

