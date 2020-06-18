Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Benchmark started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

