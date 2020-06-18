Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,381 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 36.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 223,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 33.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the period.

Get EATON VANCE FR/COM alerts:

NYSE:EFL opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

EATON VANCE FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL).

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.