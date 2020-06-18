Eaton Vance Management Purchases 3,000 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.35.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

