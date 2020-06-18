Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $196,011,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,472,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,584,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 494,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,274,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,587,000 after purchasing an additional 311,233 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

