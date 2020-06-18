Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,409 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $36.89 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

