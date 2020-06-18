Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,390 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. G.Research dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

