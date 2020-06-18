Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,651,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 310,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

WEC opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.