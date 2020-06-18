Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 190.96 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

