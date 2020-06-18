Eaton Vance Management Has $5.46 Million Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 23,754.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $48.69 on Thursday. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Investec raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.