Eaton Vance Management Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Westrock worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,731 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

