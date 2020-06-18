Eaton Vance Management Has $5.19 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,672 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

