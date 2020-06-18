Eaton Vance Management Has $4.66 Million Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,852 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.