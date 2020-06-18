Eaton Vance Management Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,611,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Republic Services by 774.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 726,083 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 47.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $82.62 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

