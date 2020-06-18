Eaton Vance Management Has $3.62 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.27.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $308.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

