Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,816,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,784,000 after acquiring an additional 102,367 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

NYSE:TEL opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.