Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,130.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $219.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $45,456.33. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,351.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,058 shares of company stock worth $1,856,714 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

