Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

