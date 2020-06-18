Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,830 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

PRU stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

