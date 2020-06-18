Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 335,518 Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 335,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKK opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.